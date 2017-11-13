BRIEF-MB Financial announces public offering of depositary shares 

Nov 13 (Reuters) - MB Financial Inc
* MB Financial Inc announces public offering of depositary shares; MB Financial Bank, n.a. Announces offering of subordinated notes
* MB Financial - commenced an registered public offering of depositary shares, par value $0.01 per share, with liquidation preference of $1,000 per share
* MB Financial Inc - co’s unit MB Financial Bank, n.a., also commenced an offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
* MB Financial - intends to use proceeds from offering to fund redemption of some or all of 4 million outstanding shares of series a preferred stock