Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mb Financial Inc:

* MB FINANCIAL, INC. TO REDEEM SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK

* MB FINANCIAL INC - ‍THERE ARE CURRENTLY 4 MILLION OUTSTANDING SHARES OF SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK​

* MB FINANCIAL INC - ‍SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK WILL BE REDEEMED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018 AT A REDEMPTION PRICE OF $25.00 PER SHARE​