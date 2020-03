March 9 (Reuters) - mBank SA:

* POLAND’S FINANCIAL REGULATOR RECOMMENDS THAT BANK INCREASES OWN FUNDS BY WITHHOLDING AT LEAST 95% OF FY 2019 PROFIT

* IN REGULATOR’S RECOMMENDATION ON DEC 31, 2019 BANK FULFILLED REGULATIONS QUALIFYING IT TO DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN AMOUNT OF 75% OF NET PROFIT FOR FY 2019

* DUE TO APPLYING ADDITIONAL CRITERIA REGARDING BANKS' FX LOANS PORTFOLIO DIVIDEND PAYMENT RATE AMOUNTS TO 5%