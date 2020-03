March 26 (Reuters) - mBank SA:

* SAYS POLAND’S FINANCIAL REGULATOR KNF EXPECTS BANKS TO RETAIN NET PROFIT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

* SAYS KNF CITES CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AND POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES FOR THE ECONOMY, EXPECTED IMPACT ON BANK SECTOR AS REASON FOR EXPECTATION

* SAYS KNF ALSO EXPECTS NOT TAKING STEPS WHICH COULD LEAD TO WEAKENING OF CAPITAL BASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)