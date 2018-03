March 19 (Reuters) - mBank SA:

* POLISH LENDER MBANK SAYS FINANCIAL REGULAR KNF HAS RECOMMENDED THAT THE BANK RETAIN AT LEAST 80 PERCENT OF ITS 2017 PROFIT

* MBANK ALSO SAYS THAT KNF CONFIRMED THAT MBANK FULFILLS CONDITIONS TO PAY OUT UP TO 20 PCT OF 2017 PROFIT IN DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Warsaw Newsroom)