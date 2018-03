BRIEF-MBB Appoints New Management Effective As Of 1 July 2018

March 9 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* MBB SE APPOINTS NEW MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE AS OF 1 JULY 2018

* ‍CHRISTOF NESEMEIER, CEO AND MEMBER OF BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

* ‍CONSTANTIN MANG WILL BE CIO​

* MBB - ‍ANTON BREITKOPF, CURRENTLY CFO AND GERRIT KARALUS, CURRENTLY CIO, DO NOT WISH TO EXTEND THEIR CONTRACTS EXPIRING ON 30 JUNE​

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES TO GROW REVENUES AND EARNINGS AT A DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES REVENUE AT EUR 500 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 403 MILLION)