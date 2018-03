March 29 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* ‍REDUCES PRELIM EPS OF EUR2.04 PUBLISHED ON 22 FEB TO EUR0.71 DUE TO CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING OF EFFECTS RELATED TO AUMANN IPO​

* FY ‍ADJUSTED EPS (ADJUSTED FOR EFFECTS FROM IPO AND PPA) OF EUR2.06 REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* OUTLOOK 2018: FORECAST OF MORE THAN EUR 500 MILLION REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN EUR 2.30 AND EUR 2.45 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)