May 27 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MBB SE INCREASES FIRST QUARTER REVENUES BY 34% TO €172 MILLION WITH 9% EBITDA MARGIN

* Q1 EBITDA GREW BY 18.8% TO EUR 15.8 MILLION

* FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR CANNOT YET BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED.

* EXPECTS MORE M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN COMING MONTHS

* ABLE TO FINANCE POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS WITH ITS NET CASH OF EUR 219.0 MILLION, OF WHICH EUR 171.5 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDING COMPANY MBB SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)