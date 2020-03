March 19 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* GERMAN FINANCIAL REPORTING ENFORCEMENT PANEL DETERMINED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CO, AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 ARE INCORRECT

* CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR 2017 FY OF CO, CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES SHOWN APPROXIMATELY EUR 29.5 MILLION TOO HIGH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: