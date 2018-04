BRIEF-MBB SE FY Adjusted EPS Of 2.06 Euros

April 11 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* ADHOC: MBB SE CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY FIGURES AND PROPOSES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOLLOWING A HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL YEAR 2017

* IN 2017, MBB SE GENERATED RECORD REVENUE OF EUR 403.1 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR EUR 332.2 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AMOUNTED TO EUR 13.4 MILLION VERSUS PRIOR YEAR OF EUR 14.3 MILLION

* FOR 2017, BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 28 JUNE 2018 A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.66 PER SHARE

* BOARD WILL ALSO PROPOSE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.66 PER SHARE

* FY REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AMOUNT TO EUR 0.71

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 2.55, REVENUE VIEW EUR 514.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: