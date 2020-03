March 30 (Reuters) - MBH CORPORATION PLC:

* MBH CORPORATION REACTS TO COVID-19 GLOBAL SITUATION

* WILL NOT BE ISSUING A 2020 BUSINESS PERFORMACE OUTLOOK

* WILL RELEASE ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AS SCHEDULED ON 30TH APRIL 2020

* WILL LOOK TO ISSUE GUIDANCE LATER IN YEAR AS SITUATION AND ITS IMPACT BECOMES CLEARER

* NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON SALES AND EARNINGS SITUATION OF MBH GROUP ARE EXPECTED FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR