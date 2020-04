April 30 (Reuters) - MBH Corporation PLC:

* DGAP-NEWS: MBH CORPORATION PLC GROWS DYNAMICALLY IN 2019 AND INTENDS FIRST DIVIDEND PAYOUT IN 2020

* FIRST DIVIDEND PAYMENT INTENDED FOR 2019

* FINAL AMOUNT OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND WILL BE DECIDED BEFORE PUBLICATION OF AUDITED 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* LIKELY TO SUGGEST A LOWER PER SHARE DIVIDEND THEN WAS ANTICIPATED

* WILL NOT PUBLISH A FORECAST FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 FOR TIME BEING