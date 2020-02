Feb 27 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc:

* MBIA INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MBIA INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $3.21

* MBIA INC - BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $10.40 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 COMPARED WITH $12.46 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018.

* MBIA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS $1.25 PER SHARE

* MBIA INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, MBIA INC.’S LIQUIDITY POSITION TOTALED $375 MILLION

* MBIA INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $25 MILLION VERSUS $34 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: