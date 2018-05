May 9 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.12

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MILLION VERSUS $49 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MILLION VERSUS $52 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: