FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-MBIA Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $1.09
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-MBIA Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $1.09

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* MBIA Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $9.78

* Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $1.09

* MBIA Inc - ‍book value per share was $15.45 as of June 30, 2017 compared with $23.87 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - ‍adjusted book value per share was $26.26 as of June 30, 2017 compared with $31.88 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - ‍as of June 30, 2017, MBIA Insurance Corporation's liquidity position totaled $115 million​

* MBIA Inc - ‍qtrly net investment income $37 million versus $37​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.