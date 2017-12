Dec 18 (Reuters) - MBK Co Ltd :

* Says it decided to sell 175,000 shares in Ad Me Tech Co Ltd , cutting stake to 2.87 percent (115,000 shares) from 9.74 percent (390,000 shares) currently, on Dec. 19

* Says the gain on sales of investment securities will be 27 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yqNi9v

