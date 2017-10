BRIEF-MBL updates on formal sales process

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mbl Group Plc

* SPENT YEAR CONDUCTING FORMAL SALES PROCESS AND DEALING WITH ISSUES RELATING TO SHAREHOLDERS AND FORMER MANAGEMENT OF CO AND TRADING BUSINESSES​

* BOARD‘S EFFORTS AT ACHIEVING A SALE TO PREFERRED TRADE BUYERS HAVE BEEN FRUSTRATED, AND BOARD IS NOT IN A POSITION TO ACCEPT ANY OF REMAINING BIDS

* INTENDED THAT PETER PALFRAMAN WILL RESIGN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

* TRADING BUSINESSES REMAIN PROFITABLE AND CASH GENERATIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: