MBM Resources Bhd:

* MBM RESOURCES BHD - QTRLY NET PROFIT 41 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 496.1 MILLION RGT

* MBM RESOURCES-QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 485.4 MILLION RGT VERSUS QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 61.3 MILLION RGT

* MBM RESOURCES- SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* MBM RESOURCES BHD - EXPECT TO FACE CHALLENGING YEAR AHEAD DUE TO COVID-19 AND TRADE TENSIONS BETWEEN CHINA AND U.S.