April 26 (Reuters) - MBT Financial Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRELIMINARY EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND INCREASE

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE IS AN INCREASE OF $0.01 PER SHARE COMPARED TO DIVIDEND PAID LAST QUARTER

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $10.5 MILLION VERSUS $9.6 MILLION