Oct 20 (Reuters) - M&C Life Science Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent on Oct. 20, for natural liposome comprising pueraria thunbergiana extract, peocess for the preparation thereof, and cosmetic composition comprising the same

* Patent number is 10-2015-0186069

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Y6cDfH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)