BRIEF-MC Mining Says Lockdown Resulted In Uitkomst Colliery Being Placed On Care, Maintenance

April 24 (Reuters) - MC Mining Ltd:

* MC MINING LTD - LOCKDOWN RESULTED IN UITKOMST COLLIERY BEING PLACED ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* MC MINING LTD - LOCKDOWN IMPACTED ACTIVITIES AT COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN LIMPOPO PROVINCE

* MC MINING LTD - CONTINUES TO INTERACT WITH POTENTIAL DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL-PROVIDERS DURING LOCKDOWN

* MC MINING - ANTICIPATES PROCESS TO SECURE BALANCE OF FUNDING REQUIRED TO COMMENCE DEVELOPMENT OF PHASE 1 OF MAKHADO WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q2/Q3 CY2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: