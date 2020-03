March 27 (Reuters) - MC Mining Ltd:

* UITKOMST COLLIERY IN SOUTH AFRICA PLACED ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* FY2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS SUSPENDED

* IMPLEMENTING A 'NO WORK, NO PAY' POLICY FOR NON-ESSENTIAL STAFF AT VARIOUS SITES