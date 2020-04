BRIEF-M&C Saatchi Management To Take 20% Pay Cut

April 2 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* BEGAN TO FEEL IMPACT OF COVD-19 IN MARCH, WITH A REDUCTION IN ACTIVITY IN SEVERAL OF OUR MARKETS

* TESTING OF FINANCIAL MODELS UNDER DIFFERENT SCENARIOS, CONFIDENT ABOUT LIQUIDITY STATUS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* PERFORMANCE WAS SUBSTANTIALLY WEAKER IN MARCH THAN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY

* IT IS CLEAR THAT COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* NOT POSSIBLE TO ACCURATELY PREDICT SCALE OR DURATION OF IMPACT

* NOT PROVIDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* DECIDED TO SUSPEND SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* STARTED CONSULTATION WITH MANY EMPLOYEES ABOUT POSSIBLE REDUNDANCY BEFORE RECENT ESCALATION IN COVID-19, THIS PROCESS WILL CONTINUE

* GROUP’S BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE ALREADY COMMITTED TO A 20% REDUCTION IN THEIR SALARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: