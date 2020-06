June 30 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi PLC:

* M&C SAATCHI -SEEKING ADDITIONAL FUNDING, VIA GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS LARGE BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME FOR PERIOD TO 31 JULY 2021.

* M&C SAATCHI PLC - IN DISCUSSION WITH NATWEST TO RELAX COVENANT LIMITS FOR FINAL THREE QUARTERLY TESTING PERIODS OF TERM OF RCF