BRIEF-M&C To No Longer Need Capital Increase If North-American Business Sale Is Closed By Q2

March 21 (Reuters) - M&C SPA:

* TO NO LONGER NEED TO EUR 30.5 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE IF SALE OF NORTH-AMERICAN BUSINESS IS FINALIZED BY Q2 2018

* BOARD HAS EXAMINED AND APPROVED BUSINESS PLAN FOR 2018-2021

* MAIN OBJECTIVE OF PLAN IS THAT THE EUROPEAN BUSINESS OF TREOFAN RETURNS TO A SATISFACTORY PROFITABILITY

* PLAN SEES FURTHER FOCUS OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS OF TREOFAN ON SPECIALTY PRODUCTS, EXPECTED TO REPRESENT UP TO 75% OF SALES FOR 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)