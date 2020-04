BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corporation Provides Covid-19 Update And Announces Executive Departure

April 13 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp:

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE DEPARTURE

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORP - MOVED TO AN ENTIRELY REMOTE OPERATION WITH NO BUSINESS INTERRUPTION

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORP - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, DIPTI PATEL, HAS CHOSEN TO RESIGN FOR ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY AND WILL BE LEAVING MCAN AFTER Q1 RESULTS

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORP - COMPANY HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER INCLUDING INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES