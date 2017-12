Dec 19 (Reuters) - MCB GROUP LTD:

* SAYS OBTAINED APPROVAL OF RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO PROCEED WITH ISSUE OF 2 BILLION RUPEES FLOATING RATE UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* INTEREST RATE PAYABLE AS FROM ISSUE DATE IN RESPECT OF NOTES SHALL BE KEY REPO RATE, WHICH AT THE DATE OF THE PROSPECTUS IS 3.50%