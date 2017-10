Oct 26 (Reuters) - MCB GROUP LTD:

* HAS APPROVED ISUANCE OF UNSECURED NOTES FOR MAX CONSIDERATION UP TO 2 BILLION RUPEES‍​

* PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED FOR FINANCIING EXPANSION OF NON-BANKING ACTIVITES‍​

* CURRENTLY FINALIZING TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF NOTES. INTENDS NOTES TO BE LISTED ON STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS LTD Source: bit.ly/2i48bdy Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)