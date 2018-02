BRIEF-MCBC Holdings Reports Q2 EPS $0.43

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mcbc Holdings Inc:

* MCBC HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND-QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q2 SALES ROSE 53.4 PERCENT TO $78.4 MILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* ‍TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IS EXPECTED TO ADD $0.20 PER SHARE TO FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE​

* ‍FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE, MCBC HOLDINGS NOW EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN HIGH 30-PERCENT RANGE​

* ‍FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS FOR MASTERCRAFT, EXCLUDING NAUTICSTAR, ARE EXPECTED TO GROW TO MID-19 PERCENT RANGE​

* ‍ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE IN 2018​

* ‍NAUTICSTAR IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ACCRETION OF $0.15 TO $0.20 PER SHARE DURING NINE MONTHS POST ACQUISITION​

* ‍FOR Q3, EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH IN LOW 50-PERCENT RANGE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE ABOVE 17 PERCENT​

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 Q3, ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN LOW- TO MID-60 PERCENT RANGE​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33, REVENUE VIEW $74.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S