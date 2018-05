May 10 (Reuters) - MCBC Holdings Inc:

* MCBC HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD-QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $93.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $88.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE

* FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE