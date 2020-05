BRIEF-McBride Plc Expects Net Debt At June 30 To Be Lower Than Expectations

May 19 (Reuters) - McBride PLC:

* MCBRIDE PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* MCBRIDE PLC - EXPECTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO BE APPROXIMATELY 15% AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* MCBRIDE PLC - EXPECTS NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2020 TO BE LOWER THAN EXPECTATIONS

* MCBRIDE PLC - DEMAND LEVELS IN OUR HOUSEHOLD BUSINESS HAVE MODERATED FROM SURGE SEEN IN MANY MARKETS AS COUNTRIES WENT INTO LOCKDOWN

* MCBRIDE PLC - GROUP'S AEROSOLS BUSINESS IS BENEFITING FROM SALES OF NEW HAND SANITISER PRODUCTS