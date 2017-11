BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone starts new financial year with a strong forward order book

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mccarthy & Stone Plc

* TOTAL DIVIDEND ‍5.4 PENCE PER SHARE VERSUS 4.5 PENCE PER SHARE YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE ‍​ 660.9 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 635.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* MCCARTHY & STONE PLC - ‍ACHIEVED A STRONG RESULT IN H2 AND DELIVERED AN IMPROVEMENT IN BOTH MARGINS AND VOLUMES COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF FY17​

* MCCARTHY & STONE PLC - ‍GROUP STARTS NEW FINANCIAL YEAR WITH A STRONG FORWARD ORDER BOOK AND A ROBUST BALANCE SHEET​

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 92.1‍​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 92.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* MCCARTHY & STONE PLC - ‍ARE ON TRACK TO OPEN C.80 SALES OUTLETS AND DELIVER MORE THAN 65 FIRST OCCUPATIONS IN FY18​

* FY LEGAL COMPLETIONS 2302 ‍​ VERSUS 2,296 YEAR AGO

* FY AVERAGE SELLING PRICE ‍​273K POUNDS VERSUS 264K POUNDS YEAR AGO