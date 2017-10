Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mcclatchy

* Mcclatchy announces $40 million debt tender offer at par for 2022 notes

* Mcclatchy -expects to reinvest $4.8 million of after-tax proceeds into business,offering remaining $40 million to holders of 9.0% senior secured notes due 2022​

* Mcclatchy - ‍to extent 9.0% notes are not repurchased, co may use proceeds to continue digital transformation, selectively repurchase outstanding notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ MNI.N]