FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Mcclatchy Co

* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy - careerbuilder has committed to making normal distribution to current shareholders, of which co expects to receive approximately $8 million

* Mcclatchy co - co will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale

* Mcclatchy co - co's after-tax proceeds related to sale of careerbuilder are expected to be about $68 million bringing total cash received to about $76 million

* Mcclatchy co - as part of agreement, current owners tegna ,tribune media coand mcclatchy will retain a minority ownership stake in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy co - mcclatchy's ownership will be approximately 3.8% on a fully-diluted basis

* Mcclatchy co - company will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.