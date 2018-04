BRIEF-Mcclatchy Enters Term Sheet Framework Agreement With Chatham Asset Management

April 27 (Reuters) - McClatchy Co:

* MCCLATCHY CO SAYS ON APRIL 26 CO ENTERED TERM SHEET FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT - SEC FILING

* MCCLATCHY CO - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT CHATHAM TO MAKE LOANS TO CO’S UNIT COMPRISED OF $250 MILLION TRANCHE A TERM LOAN

* MCCLATCHY CO - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT CHATHAM TO ALSO MAKE LOANS TO CO’S UNIT COMPRISED OF $168.5 MILLION TRANCHE B TERM LOAN

* MCCLATCHY - AMOUNTS UNDER TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO MATURE ON JULY 1, 2030, AMOUNTS UNDER TRANCHE B TERM LOAN FACILITY TO MATURE ON JULY 1, 2031