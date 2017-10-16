FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mcclatchy Q3 loss per share $31.28
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Mcclatchy Q3 loss per share $31.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - McClatchy Co:

* McClatchy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $212.6 million

* Q3 loss per share $31.28

* McClatchy Co - ‍for last quarter of 2017, company expects to grow digital-only advertising revenue, finishing full year in low double digit range​

* McClatchy Co - ‍in September, revenues from East Coast operations were reduced by about $625,000 as a result of Hurricane Irma​

* McClatchy Co - ‍in Q3 of 2017, company recorded a non-cash provision for income taxes of $224.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.