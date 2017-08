BRIEF-Mccoll's Retail Group says H1 revenue up 7.6 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Mccoll's Retail Group Plc:

* TOTAL REVENUE UP 7.6 pct TO £504.8M FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 28 MAY 2017

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES 2 UP 0.2 pct IN H1

* H1 GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TREND CONTINUES, UP 90 BASIS POINTS TO 25.4 pct

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX, IMPACTED BY £2.3M EXCEPTIONAL COSTS 5 AND £1.3M PRE-OPENING COSTS, WAS £4.5M (2016: £8.2M)

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS