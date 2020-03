BRIEF-Mccoll's Retail Says All Stores Are Currently Open

March 24 (Reuters) - McColl’s Retail Group PLC:

* MCCOLL’S RETAIL GRP - COVID-19 AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* MCCOLL’S RETAIL GROUP PLC - ALL OUR STORES ARE CURRENTLY OPEN AND WELL-PLACED TO SERVE OUR COMMUNITIES

* MCCOLL’S RETAIL - MODELLED RANGE OF POTENTIAL FUTURE DOWNSIDE SCENARIOS, CONFIDENT WE HAVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY TO DEAL WITH

* MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC - GROUP'S BANK FACILITIES HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY AMENDED AND EXTENDED TO A REVISED MATURITY DATE IN MAY 2022