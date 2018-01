BRIEF-McCormick and Company Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.32

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc:

* MCCORMICK REPORTS RECORD 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STRONG GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q4 SALES ROSE 21 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.80 TO $4.90

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.89 TO $7.14 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.54 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* IN 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 12% TO 14% COMPARED TO 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.70, REVENUE VIEW $5.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WELL ON WAY TO ACHIEVING FOUR-YEAR $400 MILLION GOAL OF COST SAVINGS BY 2019

* IN 2018, EXPECT TO EXCEED 4% TO 6% LONG-TERM CONSTANT CURRENCY OBJECTIVE FOR SALES GROWTH

* PLAN TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION IN 2018 COST SAVINGS LED BY CCI PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: