BRIEF-McCormick & Co To Use Tax Reform Benefits For U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses And Wage Increases

March 27 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc:

* MCCORMICK & COMPANY TO USE TAX REFORM BENEFITS FOR U.S. HOURLY EMPLOYEE BONUSES AND WAGE INCREASES

* MCCORMICK-TO REINVEST PART OF INCREMENTAL TAX SAVINGS FROM RECENT U.S. TAX ACT INTO ONE-TIME $1,000 BONUS PAYMENTS FOR ELIGIBLE U.S. HOURLY EMPLOYEES

* ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

* MCCORMICK - REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT