BRIEF-McCormick & Company Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.00

March 27 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc:

* MCCORMICK REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND UPDATES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* Q1 SALES ROSE 19 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.86, REVENUE VIEW $5.46 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MILLION OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018

* IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2

* MCCORMICK & CO - NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MILLION VERSUS $1,043.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MILLION VERSUS $1,043.7 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.24 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S