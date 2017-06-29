FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc

* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 sales rose 5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.13 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.94 to $4.02

* McCormick & Company Inc -in 2017, mccormick expects to grow sales 4% to 6% compared to 2016

* Company reaffirms projected adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.13 in fy 2017

* McCormick -2017 fiscal outlook updated to reflect lower impact from unfavorable foreign currency on net sales and a higher impact from special charges

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McCormick & Company Inc - on-track to achieve at least $100 million of cost savings in 2017

* McCormick & Company Inc - excluding items, reaffirmed its 2017 expected constant currency growth rates for sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share.

* McCormick & Company Inc - ‍in 2017 has plans to achieve at least $100 million of cost savings​

* McCormick & Company Inc - recorded $5 million of special charges in q2 of 2017 related to organization and streamlining actions versus $4 million in 2016

* McCormick & Company Inc qtrly ‍net sales $1,114.3 million versus $1,063.3 million ​

* Q2 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

