BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79

June 29 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 sales rose 5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.13 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.94 to $4.02
* McCormick & Company Inc -in 2017, mccormick expects to grow sales 4% to 6% compared to 2016
* Company reaffirms projected adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.13 in fy 2017
* McCormick -2017 fiscal outlook updated to reflect lower impact from unfavorable foreign currency on net sales and a higher impact from special charges
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* McCormick & Company Inc - on-track to achieve at least $100 million of cost savings in 2017
* McCormick & Company Inc - excluding items, reaffirmed its 2017 expected constant currency growth rates for sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share.
* McCormick & Company Inc - in 2017 has plans to achieve at least $100 million of cost savings
* McCormick & Company Inc - recorded $5 million of special charges in q2 of 2017 related to organization and streamlining actions versus $4 million in 2016
* McCormick & Company Inc qtrly net sales $1,114.3 million versus $1,063.3 million
* McCormick & Company Inc qtrly net sales $1,114.3 million versus $1,063.3 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S