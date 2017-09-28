FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McCormick Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-McCormick Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc:

* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in third quarter and updates 2017 financial outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 sales rose 9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.20 to $4.24

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.69 to $3.73

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.13, revenue view $4.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McCormick & Company Inc - in 2017, McCormick expects to grow sales 9 pct to 10 pct compared to 2016

* McCormick & Company Inc - ‍on-track to achieve at least $105 million of cost savings in 2017

* McCormick & Company Inc - qtrly net sales $1.2 billion versus $1.1 bln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

