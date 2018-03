March 14 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT AND CB&I ANNOUNCE CONCLUSION OF COMPETITION AUTHORITY REVIEWS FOR PROPOSED COMBINATION

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - COS HAVE RECEIVED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN RUSSIA FOR PROPOSED COMBINATION

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)