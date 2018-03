BRIEF-Mcdermott And CB&I Announce Executive Leadership Team

March 13 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT AND CB&I ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE FOR FUTURE COMBINED COMPANY

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - COMBINATION OF CO AND CB&I EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - UPON CLOSE OF TRANSACTION WITH CB&I, COMBINED COMPANY’S OPERATIONS WILL BE ORGANIZED BY FOUR AREAS

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - DAVID DICKSON, CURRENTLY SERVING AS PRESIDENT & CEO FOR MCDERMOTT, WILL CONTINUE IN THAT ROLE FOR COMBINED COMPANY

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - STUART SPENCE, CURRENT CFO FOR MCDERMOTT, WILL CONTINUE IN THAT ROLE FOR COMBINED COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: