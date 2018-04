April 23 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT AND CB&I ANNOUNCE GLOBAL NAME AND BRANDS FOR FUTURE COMBINED COMPANY

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - COMBINED COMPANY INTENDS TO RETAIN NAME MCDERMOTT

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL- CB&I’S TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TO USE LUMMUS BRAND AS PART OF MCDERMOTT TECHNOLOGY,CB&I’S TANKS BUSINESS TO KEEP CURRENT BRANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)