BRIEF-McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement

July 3 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:
* McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement
* McDermott has increased financial flexibility with addition of a $300 million revolving cash sublimit
* McDermott International Inc - new credit agreement supports business growth with increased letter of credit capacity from $450 million to $810 million and extends maturity to 2022
* New credit agreement supports business growth with increased letter of credit capacity from $450 million to $810 million
* Agreement allows for current or new lenders to increase commitments up to a total of $1.0 billion
* McDermott International Inc - repayment of term loan leads to reduction in leverage and simplified capital structure
* McDermott International Inc - additionally, agreement allows for current or new lenders to increase commitments up to a total of $1.0 billion
* McDermott International Inc - in conjunction with amended, restated credit agreement, co repaid in full outstanding term loan under previous credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: