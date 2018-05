May 9 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT AWARDED SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION CONTRACT FOR THE LUCIUS FIELD

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - CONTRACT AWARD WILL BE REFLECTED IN MCDERMOTT’S Q2 2018 BACKLOG

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION