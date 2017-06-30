FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McDermott International amends, restates prior credit agreement
June 30, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-McDermott International amends, restates prior credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* McDermott International says ‍on June 30, co amended and restated prior credit agreement by entering amended and restated credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* McDermott International Inc - ‍credit agreement includes $810 million of commitments from lenders and $300 million of which is available for revolving loans​

* McDermott International Inc - ‍senior secured credit facility established by credit agreement is scheduled to mature in June 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tuJJJY) Further company coverage:

